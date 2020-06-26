STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Health experts moot ‘home isolation’ but govt wants to wait

Suitable for asymptomatic patients, with strict monitoring;Covid Care Centres our priority now, say officials

Published: 26th June 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike workers sanitise Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s official residence Krishna, in Bengaluru, on Friday | EXPRESS

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government is likely to come up with a new SOP for mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, with senior epidemiologists and health experts on Thursday suggesting ‘home isolation’ as an option. Dr Giridhara R Babu, senior epidemiologist and member of the Covid-19 technical analysis committee of Karnataka, said that “since a complete lockdown is not the solution now, introducing home isolation, which every country has followed, will be the best way to ensure that deaths do not happen”.

There is a difference between home quarantine and home isolation. BBMP has come up with an SOP where primary and secondary contacts of Covid patients remain in home quarantine unless they test positive. However, home isolation means a positive patient who is mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic will remain at home with stringent monitoring and a pulse oximeter, which can reduce the burden of deaths.

“There is no sense of urgency in the private sector even now. The government has notified 50 per cent of their beds, but some wellknown hospitals have only reserved around 30 beds for Covid, despite having more than 1,000 beds. Bengaluru needs private facilities and medical colleges now,” a public health expert asked. The government had recently notified several Covid Care Centres (CCC), beds in private hospitals and medical colleges to handle patients, yet it won’t be enough, say experts.

While the central ministry has come up with revised guidelines for home isolation, the state expert committee also has detailed and advanced norms ready, but which are on hold, sources said. Health and family welfare Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said, “The time has not come for that yet. We are not thinking about it now.”

Dr M K Sudarshan, former HoD of community medicine at KIMS Hospital, Bengaluru, and chairman of a committee to analyse Covid-19 data, said: “The time will come soon, when we have to opt for home isolation. Right now, our priority is CCC, which provide supervised medical care with bed facilities, medicines, ambulance, healthcare staff and other services.”

A senior doctor said home isolation is a tedious process. “Patients have to submit an ‘undertaking’ and an officer has to visit the house and ensure it is fit for isolation, with a separate room and toilet. A medical officer will have to be assigned to validate that the patient is mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic, the caregiver is not positive, is available 24x7 and takes prophylaxis treatment. Families, neighbours have to be convinced, patients have to monitor their health and seek medical attention if they experience difficulty in breathing, chest pain, etc.”

Dr Giridhara Babu argues that CCC is a good idea, but the government will not have enough manpower for it. “Home isolation is a huge responsibility which involves communication and monitoring, but we will have to do it. Instead of delaying this, it is better to do it now,” he said.

“Pulse oximeter has to be provided for all patients. The government can take it back once they recover. But this is an easy and crucial tool to monitor oxygen levels.” Dr CN Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said, “This could be considered for healthcare workers, people with big houses and additional rooms.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
home isolation BBMP
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp