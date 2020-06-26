Medico medalists all smiles as they graduate

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “My first interest was a seat in MBBS as I wanted to be a gynaecologist, but it was due to circumstances that I studied dentistry. But I started loving what I was studying,” said a smiling Dr Rashmitha R, who bagged six gold medals at the 22nd Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Annual Convocation on Thursday.

“I wanted to show that a dentist is not just one you go to in pain, but also to have a perfect smile,” she said. With 83.39%, she specialised in prosthodontics at SDM College of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Dharwad, and is doing her MD in Mangaluru.

Dr Chindu, who completed her undergraduation and got six gold medals in Ayurveda, believes that it is the future of medicine and aims to become a gynaecologist in Ayurveda in Kerala. Coming from a middleclass family, she is following in the footsteps of her sister to set up a clinic and reach out to as many people as possible. The dreams of Dr Pooja R Hittelamani are not small, but show the harsh reality of life. She obtained 79.92% from SDM College of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Dharwad, wants to become a pediatric cardiologist and set up super speciality hospitals in North Karnataka.

“During my internship and course I saw many patients referred to KIMS or sent to Bengaluru for treatment. Many people cannot afford it. Facilities should improve in north Karnataka and I want to be the one to do it,” she said. She draws inspiration from her mother Dr Girijatai G H, a gynaecologist at Dharwad District Hospital, and father Dr H S Hittelamani, a taluk health officer in Hubballi.

‘Covid has exposed lack of knowledge among officials’

The pandemic has exposed lack of preparedness and knowledge among government officials and medical professionals alike, Dr P Balaram, former IISC director said on Thursday. Politicians talk of using chloroquine and get away with it with arrogance. Arrogance is a sign of disaster, Dr Balaram said during the convocation of RGUHS. Global lockdowns have now alerted economists to look at being better prepared in the health sector. There is a need for more research to be undertaken as little is being done now. A total of 36,434 students passed out this year, including 70 gold medallists and 30 PhD students. The pass percentage this year is 82.29%, down from 88.2% last year. Vice Chancellor Dr S Sacchidanand said it was because the convocation was delayed from March to June and more students were added to the list.