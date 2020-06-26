STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Medico medalists all smiles as they graduate

There is a need for more research in the health sector, said former IISC director Dr P Balaram

Published: 26th June 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

A student receives a medal during the RGUHS convocation on Thursday | EXPRESS

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “My first interest was a seat in MBBS as I wanted to be a gynaecologist, but it was due to circumstances that I studied dentistry. But I started loving what I was studying,” said a smiling Dr Rashmitha R, who bagged six gold medals at the 22nd Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Annual Convocation on Thursday.

“I wanted to show that a dentist is not just one you go to in pain, but also to have a perfect smile,” she said. With 83.39%, she specialised in prosthodontics at SDM College of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Dharwad, and is doing her MD in Mangaluru.

Dr Chindu, who completed her undergraduation and got six gold medals in Ayurveda, believes that it is the future of medicine and aims to become a gynaecologist in Ayurveda in Kerala. Coming from a middleclass family, she is following in the footsteps of her sister to set up a clinic and reach out to as many people as possible. The dreams of Dr Pooja R Hittelamani are not small, but show the harsh reality of life. She obtained 79.92% from SDM College of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Dharwad, wants to become a pediatric cardiologist and set up super speciality hospitals in North Karnataka.

“During my internship and course I saw many patients referred to KIMS or sent to Bengaluru for treatment. Many people cannot afford it. Facilities should improve in north Karnataka and I want to be the one to do it,” she said. She draws inspiration from her mother Dr Girijatai G H, a gynaecologist at Dharwad District Hospital, and father Dr H S Hittelamani, a taluk health officer in Hubballi.

‘Covid has exposed lack of knowledge among officials’

The pandemic has exposed lack of preparedness and knowledge among government officials and medical professionals alike, Dr P Balaram, former IISC director said on Thursday. Politicians talk of using chloroquine and get away with it with arrogance. Arrogance is a sign of disaster, Dr Balaram said during the convocation of RGUHS. Global lockdowns have now alerted economists to look at being better prepared in the health sector. There is a need for more research to be undertaken as little is being done now. A total of 36,434 students passed out this year, including 70 gold medallists and 30 PhD students. The pass percentage this year is 82.29%, down from 88.2% last year. Vice Chancellor Dr S Sacchidanand said it was because the convocation was delayed from March to June and more students were added to the list.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp