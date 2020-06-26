STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Metro to allow only 65 people per coach when ops begin

In a bid to ensure social distancing and passenger safety, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will permit only those who use smartcards to travel by Metro in the future.

Published: 26th June 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Namma Metro has ferried a total of 41,51,45,053 commuters till September this year. The Dasara weekend helped it touch its highest ever ridership of 4,64,649 on October | Express

Representational image | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to ensure social distancing and passenger safety, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will permit only those who use smartcards to travel by Metro in the future. It will allow 65 people to travel in each coach, which used to carry 300 earlier. Downloading Arogya Setu app on mobiles would also be mandatory. BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express, “Only those using travel cards will be allowed to board trains and they have to be recharged online only.”

Asked how a count would be made of passengers, Seth said, “The train operator (loco pilot) gets an approximate idea based on the weight of the coaches.” Asked when Metro services would resume, the MD said, “We have no idea as of now. We should know when Unlock 2.0 guidelines are issued.” 

