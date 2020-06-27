Allow online classes till expert report arrives: HC to govt 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that the blanket order passed by the state government can’t prevent children from availing online classes, the Karnataka High Court on Friday said the state can consider limited hours for e-classes.Hearing petitions filed by parents and educational institutions, questioning the ban of online classes for children from LKG to Class 5, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy said that the state should come out with an interim solution until it receives a report from experts committee on technology-enabled education.

During the hearing, senior counsels of petitioners argued that all other states are allowing online classes, except Karnataka and therefore millions of children are affected. One of them stated that schools have invested money for the online classes, but now they are affected as the decision was taken overnight.The bench adjourned the hearing to June 29.

