Kempe Gowda statue work kicks off on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Work on the mammoth 108-ft statue of legendary founder of Bengaluru, Kempe Gowda, will begin on Saturday, with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa performing the ‘Bhoomi Puja’ at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. DCM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, chairman of the Kempe Gowda Development Authority, said that work on the 23-acre Central Park around the statue will also commence on Saturday.

Considering the pandemic precautions, Narayan said the puja is being organised “meaningfully” with very few people and adequate social distancing. On Saturday, Yediyurappa will unveil a miniature model of the Kempe Gowda statue. Former PM HD Deve Gowda, Adichunchanagiri Mutt pontiff Nirmalananda Swami, JSS Mutt pontiff Shivaratri Desikendra Swami and Siddaganga Mutt pontiff Siddalinga Swamy are expected to participate.