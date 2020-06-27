Space craft 

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Dining tables are now being used as work desks while consoles are the new conference tables. This is the scene in most homes with extended periods of work from home being the norm. Since people are getting innovative about work set-ups, interior designers suggest ample light, a bit of green, and a place to anchor your essentials. “What you need is office convenience in homely comfort. The guest bedroom, which is not used on a regular basis, makes for a good spot for a home office. If you do not have a guest room, you can convert your master bedroom corner into a work setup since this is a comfort zone for most people,” says Dipti Das, AVP-Design at HomeLane.

While most office spaces have neutral tones that are designed to have a calming effect, at home, Shubhra Chadda feels one can bring in more of their personality. “Adding wall hangings, planters and desk accessories can make the space a lot more welcoming and work-friendly,” says the co-founder and head of product and design at Chumbak.

Desks that can accommodate all your gadgets

Having different colour schemes to define your work and personal space is crucial to maximise productivity. “In general, calmer colours (neutral tones, baby blue, light yellows, pale greens) and natural wood tones are good for a work area that is part of an overall living space,” says Naazli Somjee, head of interior design from MIMI Homes. Soothing blues as a backdrop or even a colourful rug helps elevate the space and add cheer. “Select a good desk that can accommodate all your gadgets, a comfortable chair that helps you put the thinking cap on, an ottoman to rest your tired feet, and a side table for snacks,”says Latika Khosla, founder of Freedom Tree Design.

According to Das, sleek and sturdy desks with less storage are gaining more popularity than those with more storage as people are working the digital way. “Desks with inbuilt wire managers are preferred for efficient management of wires and a clean work surface. Foldable laptop tables that can be used on sofas and beds are also becoming a popular choice for bachelors and renters,” she says.The chair makes a huge difference both in terms of comfort and health. Workstation chairs which are ergonomically designed with flexible backs and seats, lumbar support and an adjustable armrest help while sitting for long hours. “Throw in a cushion for extra comfort,” Chadda suggests.

Essential elements

Find the right spot, a distraction-free space that can help you focus on work

Use a bright lamp so that youare not straining your eyes

Add colour by usingcolourful stationery, fun notepads, sticky notes, a basket for work trash and a quirky

mug as a pencil holder

Add a chest of drawers for extra storage and to tuck away books, papers, etc after work, so as to keep the space neat and clutter-free. If not drawers, you can also use trays and baskets to organise your things