STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Space craft 

Your dream of having a corner office can come true after all, right at your home, with hacks like natural light, wall hangings and organised desks making all the difference 

Published: 27th June 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

inbuilt wire managers can help in efficient management of cables

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Dining tables are now being used as work desks while consoles are the new conference tables. This is the scene in most homes with extended periods of work from home being the norm. Since people are getting innovative about work set-ups, interior designers suggest ample light, a bit of green, and a place to anchor your essentials. “What you need is office convenience in homely comfort. The guest bedroom, which is not used on a regular basis, makes for a good spot for a home office. If you do not have a guest room, you can convert your master bedroom corner into a work setup since this is a comfort zone for most people,” says Dipti Das, AVP-Design at HomeLane. 

While most office spaces have neutral tones that are designed to have a calming effect, at home, Shubhra Chadda feels one can bring in more of their personality. “Adding wall hangings, planters and desk accessories can make the space a lot more welcoming and work-friendly,” says the co-founder and head of product and design at Chumbak. 

Desks that can accommodate all your gadgets

Having different colour schemes to define your work and personal space is crucial to maximise productivity. “In general, calmer colours (neutral tones, baby blue, light yellows, pale greens) and natural wood tones are good for a work area that is part of an overall living space,” says Naazli Somjee, head of interior design from MIMI Homes. Soothing blues as a backdrop or even a colourful rug helps elevate the space and add cheer. “Select a good desk that can accommodate all your gadgets, a comfortable chair that helps you put the thinking cap on, an ottoman to rest your tired feet, and a side table for snacks,”says Latika Khosla, founder of Freedom Tree Design.

According to Das, sleek and sturdy desks with less storage are gaining more popularity than those with more storage as people are working the digital way. “Desks with inbuilt wire managers are preferred for efficient management of wires and a clean work surface. Foldable laptop tables that can be used on sofas and beds are also becoming a popular choice for bachelors and renters,” she says.The chair makes a huge difference both in terms of comfort and health. Workstation chairs which are ergonomically designed with flexible backs and seats, lumbar support and an adjustable armrest help while sitting for long hours. “Throw in a cushion for extra comfort,” Chadda suggests. 

Essential elements
Find the right spot, a distraction-free space that can help you focus on work
Use a bright lamp so that youare not straining your eyes 
Add colour by usingcolourful stationery, fun notepads, sticky notes, a basket for work trash and a quirky 
mug as a pencil holder
Add a chest of drawers for extra storage and to tuck away books, papers, etc after work, so as to keep the space neat and clutter-free. If not drawers, you can also use trays and baskets to organise your things

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp