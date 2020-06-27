STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Standing up for change 

As we emerge from COVID-19, we need to make a choice about what kind of India we wish to live in.

Published: 27th June 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bengaluru students have joined hands with over 50 university student unions, college environment clubs, and other youth groups from around India to condemn the proposed passing of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2020. They are demanding that it be put on hold and rewritten as per recommendations by environmental experts to lead India into a green recovery. The bill, yet to be passed, is open for public suggestion, till June 30. 

In an e-mail campaign, spearheaded by the students of Ashoka University and led by Anjali Dalmia (20), a letter signed by student groups like AISA and Youth4Swaraj, and  students of Jain University and Jindal Global Law School, among others, has been sent to  Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar. “We should use the EIA to bring India out of the COVID-19 pandemic as an environmentally aware country through a green recovery. While economic revival is a national priority, this should be done without compromising the environment and society, as in the long run, it is our natural ecosystem which will support us,” says Dalmia. 

According to the students, the new EIA Draft Notification intends to bring in controversial amendments such as post-facto grant of approval, exemption of several large industries from public hearings, permission for industries to submit just one compliance report a year rather than two, increased validity of the environment clearances for mining projects and river valley projects. “As citizens of this country and current stakeholders, we have many reasons to care about our environment.

As we emerge from COVID-19, we need to make a choice about what kind of India we wish to live in. Our youth have decided to grow up on a land which has thriving forests and clean rivers, a balanced economy that places importance on sustainability and communities, and a system of policy-making that promotes dialogue with the citizens of India,” says Taanika Shankar, a second-year economics major student at Azim Premji University. 

From research, Smruthi Ananth, a member of the Sustainability Committee at Azim Premji University UG, says over the last 50 years, around 50 million people in India have been displaced due to development projects. “Dams, mines, industrial development and others account for over 21 million development induced IDP. The youth of India, whose future will be impacted by decisions made today, believe that the proposed amendments to the EIA pose a serious threat to the environment and society, giving a free rein to several businesses and destructive industries such as mining and construction,” says Ananth. 

Shankar adds that recent times have observed the effects of a weak environmental policy. “Mumbai’s Aarey forest was cleared to build a metro shed despite protests. Vizag’s LG Polymers caused a gas leak in May. Land was cleared to extend the ports in Goa regardless of protests in 2016. Despite the improvement of rivers and lowered pollution levels during lockdown, the MOEFCC is still approving destructive projects,” she rues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp