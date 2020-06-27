Two post offices closed after Covid scare

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Head Post Office at HAL Second Stage and a sub-post office at Vidyaranyapura have been shut from Thursday because of Covid scare. An employee at HPO tested positive, while a man in the building housing the sub-post office tested positive.

S Rajendra Kumar, Postmaster General, Headquarters Region, Bengaluru, said, “One of our treasurers at the backoffice had gone to a private hospital for some procedure. He had to take the corona test before treatment and the results came positive on Thursday.

He is asymptomatic and he alerted us over phone.”

All staffers at the head office were asked to go home and to place themselves under home quarantine for a week. “We shut the office and sanitised it,” he said. At Vidyaranyapura, the entire complex has been shut and all staff sent home. Asked if the offices would open on Monday, Kumar said.