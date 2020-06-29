STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Barbecues, burgers and bonhomie

The American Independence Day is typically known to be a day filled with fireworks, outdoor picnics and get-togethers.

Published: 29th June 2020 01:55 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The American Independence Day is typically known to be a day filled with fireworks, outdoor picnics and get-togethers. But while the ongoing pandemic has played a dampener on celebrations, city hotels and eateries are attempting to recreate the experience in Bengaluru by going all out with stars, stripes and scrumptious dishes to commemorate the occasion. Take, for instance, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru.

Executive sous chef Dirham Haque says, “While people are slowly starting to venture out to dine, we thought it would be a nice thing to put together a menu inspired by well-loved American classics during the 4th of July weekend.” Kicking off the celebrations early, the hotel has a special menu with burgers, mac ‘n’ cheese and a New York-style cheesecake, on offer from July 2 to 4, served at their Lobby Lounge from 11am to 9pm. “With our garden and pool views, this could be a relaxing way to enjoy the long weekend of 4th of July,” adds Haque. 

At Marriott Hotel Whitefield, Western cuisine chef Rohit Joshi has come up with a five-course menu available for dine-in on July 4 or as a delivery of a ‘brunch in a box’ on July 4 and 5. Priced at Rs 2,499 plus taxes for delivery and Rs 750 plus taxes per person for dine-in, it includes American classics like gourmet burgers, meat grills, hot dog and corn dogs, smores and cheesecake. 

Windsor Food Factory – a cloud kitchen of Windsor Pub – is offering a barbecue menu with chicken, prawn, fish and paneer in various marinates. “Barbecues are a big part of the celebration and they happen all over America on July 4th,” says managing director Rohan Beliappa, while discussing the idea behind the grills. 

And since no feast is complete without some sweet, Smoor Chocolates is also planning to ring in the occasion with its cupcakes. Known to be a staple at their outlets, the baked treats will come with a special addition. “Each of the cupcakes, be it red velvet, oreo, strawberry, vanilla or chocolate, will also have a fondant American flag on them,” says chief marketing officer Kanchan Achpal. These will be available at their outlets at 1 MG Mall, Indiranagar and Koramangala.

