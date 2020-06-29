STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa directs private hospitals in Bengaluru to arrange 2,500 additional beds by Tuesday

Karnataka saw the biggest ever spike in cases on Sunday with 1,267 people testing positive of which Bengaluru's share was 783.

Published: 29th June 2020 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Private hospitals and nursing homes in the city have been directed to set apart an additional 2,500 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Monday.

He also said there was no need for any panic in view of spurt in cases here and the government has made arrangements for good treatment and food in hospitals.

"Today we had a discussion with the owners of private hospitals. We have arrived at a conclusion that they need to arrange 2,500 beds by tomorrow," Yediyurappa told reporters after chairing a meeting with the hospital authorities.

The direction has been given in view of shortage of beds in hospitals, he said.

On whether the private hospitals would agree to the cap on rates for treatment COVID-19 patients, Yediyurappa said, "They have to and they will agree."

Sharing coronavirus data of the four metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, Chief Minister said Bengaluru was better placed due to the efforts of the state government.

"If you compare Bengaluru with Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata, we have toiled beyond our strength to successfully contain the coronavirus," he said.

The government has launched a door-to-door survey, made arrangements for shifting even suspected COVID patients to the hospital and provide good treatment and food, he said, asking the people not to panic.

Karnataka saw the biggest ever spike in cases on Sunday with 1,267 people testing positive of which Bengaluru's share was 783.

The city has witnessed 3,314 positive cases and 533 discharges with total active cases of 2,692 and 88 fatalities so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Bengaluru private hospitals Bengaluru coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala's capital example: If only all government schools could be like this
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp