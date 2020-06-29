Sudhakar’s tweet shoots barbs at Ashoka over COVID in-charge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka has been facing flak from his cabinet colleagues ever since he was made in charge of Bengaluru’s COVID-19 management on Saturday. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar took to Twitter on Sunday to make his disappointment public.

“Sunday thoughts: I am sharing a story which I read in my school days. Moral of the story: Let’s do our job with conscience and with a great sense of purpose. I believe that Leadership is not in position but in action.” When asked whether the tweet was a dig at him, Ashoka walked away without answering.

He was given charge of COVID management after Dr Sudhakar chose to go for voluntary quarantine after his family members tested positive. Dr Sudhakar on Sunday made the test results of his and his staff public, sending out a message that he is sure to return to work anytime this week. Sources said that Health Minister B Sriramulu and Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who is a trained doctor, too are disappointed with Ashok’s appointment.