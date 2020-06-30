STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BDA flats as Covid care centres? Protests get loud

Authority fears it may affect future sales

Published: 30th June 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Apartment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s announcement on Saturday that the government would be using unsold flats of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) as Covid care centres has come as a jolt to the authority. Official data of BDA flats built since 2013 shows that 2,283 of 10,075 flats in the BDA’s possession remain unsold. The sale of flats built in the last 3 years, which was going on slowly, took a beating due to Covid-19. Unsold flats are spread across Kanminike, Kommaghatta, Malagala, Valagerahalli and Doddabanahalli.

Sudhakar told TNIE, “We are looking at keeping only mild and asymptomatic patients in flats of BDA, the Housing Board and other organisations for quarantine. We want to use the flats only for two to three months. By November, we expect the severity of the virus to subside.”Asked about the move creating stigma for future sale of flats, he said this kind of mindset needs to be done away with.

Meanwhile, those living in BDA flats are appalled by the suggestion. They pointed out that the BDA’s inventory was spread across multi-storeyed residential complexes, and entire blocks never remain unsold. “At least 12% of our flats are occupied. Families already living in some flats. One flat would be bought while the next would be empty. How will they agree to this kind of move?” he said.

The move would deliver a big blow to future sale of flats, said another official. “How can we sell a flat to a prospective buyer saying it is new, if people have already lived there for some time? The fact that those with corona symptoms lived there would create further problems,” he said.  Only at Kanminike and Kommaghatta are entire blocks left unsold. “They are far from the city and have only temporary power connection and borewell water. If large number of people need to be be accommodated, power usage would be high and drinking water arrangements need to be put in place,” another official said.BDA Commissioner H R Mahadev, said, “There has been a proposal by the minister” but did not elaborate further.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp