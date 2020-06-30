STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

To fear or not, is the question

Once — just once — when I was about six, I had resorted to some daredevilry that now appears foolish in retrospect.

Published: 30th June 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Illustration | Tapas Ranjan

By Nirad Mudur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Once — just once — when I was about six, I had resorted to some daredevilry that now appears foolish in retrospect. I had climbed the railing of our second-floor balcony and swung on it alternatively on the outside and inside. I continued doing that until my rump was stung by a sharp impact just when I had hauled myself inwards.The pain, the sound of a tightly rolled-up newspaper (not TNIE) impacting my hinds with a sharp “phut”, the pinkish-purple mark that remained on my rump for days, and the hollering from my father’s booming voice worked up such a fear in me about going close to balcony railings that the incident returns to my mind often when I step into balconies even today, 47 years later.

I am able to look back because I am alive to do so. Had a hand slipped during the act, it was a drop of some 25 feet to a hard, concrete surface, and I shudder to imagine what my condition would have been had I even survived a fall. It wouldn’t have mattered had I not.Lines between bravado and foolishness are very faint, sometimes even allowing the two to merge, as in my balcony railing experience. That I survived was because of the fear instilled in me which inhibited me from trying an encore of that daredevil act.

For a good reason, I am tempted to compare my balcony railing experience — and its impact on my mind and rump — with the current situation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially post easing of lockdown restrictions.I see masked people sitting together on park benches and taking selfies (bye-bye to social distancing!); I see crowds of commuters rushing into a BMTC bus at a stop, many with their masks hanging under their chins; I see people standing with arms on each other’s shoulders at street corners with their masks sticking out of their trouser pockets; I see people resorting to the traditionally preserved Indian habit of spitting or urinating by the roadsides; I see people coughing or sneezing without covering their mouths. And when I notice all this, I am reminded of my own bravado all those years ago — one slip of the hand, and that is that!

There are two kinds of fears. One that is sufficiently instilled to take care of oneself to keep out of harm’s way — viral infections included. The other is of an extreme nature which easily allows a disturbing form — called panic — to set in. While the latter needs to be kept away by all means, I feel we have allowed it to set in already, a hefty section of the society has no fear of the former kind, probably out of ignorance. And that is disturbing too.

As we are dealing with a virus that is known to be resilient and highly infectious, that too without a formalised drug for cure nor a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the least we need to have is a certain level of fear (but not panic) so that we take care to avoid the virus, at least to the best of our abilities.So, keep that mask on, keep the distance, and keep sanitising your hands. Remember, just one slip of the hand is enough to let the virus in. Why take that chance with bravado? Stay safe!

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp