Amulya sent back to judicial custody

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The SIT handed Amulya Leona over to judicial custody on Saturday, after she was interrogated in police custody for the last four days at Basaveshwarnagar police station.

A police officer said Leona was produced before the 5th ACMM magistrate in Koramangala on Saturday evening. “We didn’t seek extension of custody as we almost finished investigation. She revealed about her activities, her team members and about her friend Arudra, who was arrested by SJ Park police for carrying a placard. We analysed Leona’s gadgets and posts. She has given clarifications and her views,” the officer said. Amulya was arrested on February 20 by Upparpet police.