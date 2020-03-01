Cops arrest supari killer over murder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: DJ Halli police on Friday arrested a supari killer who stabbed an autorickshaw driver named Vinod alias Gunda (32) to death on February 26. Police said the accused, Raju, 23, is a native of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

A day later, police arrested Narayana (28) a cab driver, who had a relationship with Vinod’s wife Anitha for hiring Raju to carry out the killing for Rs 1 lakh.

Vinod was returning home after dropping his nephew to school near LR Bande. Pretending to be a passenger, Raju got into his autorickshaw and asked to go to Banasawadi. While Vinod was driving, Raju slit his throat and fled.

One of Vinod’s relatives noticed Raju on a bike along with Narayana.“Narayana said he gave supari to Raju. Vinod, who learnt of the relationship, warned her to stay away from him. Anitha’s role is not yet established,” police said.