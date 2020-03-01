Does Mayor have powers to form committees?  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Drama prevailed at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council meeting for over an hour on Saturday, this time questioning what powers the Mayor has whether he has powers to form committees. Ironically the Mayor was being defended by the opposition party Congress councillors.

The question was raised by BJP councillor Umesh Shetty. Well, not exactly. According to BJP leaders, including Mayor, Shetty wondered aloud, which the BJP claimed that Congress misunderstood only to dilute the discussion on garbage.

It all started when Congress corporator Abdul Wajid listed Congress’ achievements BJP’s failures and the formation of the garbage committee by former mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, and BJP failing to invite 45 tenders for wet waste disposal. Shetty replied, “When earlier state governments cancelled committees formed by mayors, does the Mayor have powers to form committees?” He was referring to instances where even Ramalinga Reddy and other Congress leaders had cancelled committees formed.

Former Mayor, Katte Satyanarayan tried to calm the unrest between Shetty and the Congress and said, “When I was Mayor, three committees were formed for waste management, revenue and OFC cables, but these committees were cancelled by then government and this is want Shetty meant.” Congress councillors were not convinced. They raised slogans, booed at Shetty, demanded he resign and clarify that the mayor had all powers.

Shetty clarified that he was expressing his opinion and not questioning Mayor’s powers. Mayor said the discussion on garbage management was more important than the mayor’s powers. He asked the council’s legal team to submit the recordings and reply them on March 7, next council meeting. He also directed BBMP Commissioner to get government records where mayors formed committees and governments cancelled them.

Mayor, BBMP chief inspect Sumanahalli flyover work

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar and Mayor M Goutham Kumar on Saturdary reviewed the work at Sumanahalli flyover in Bengaluru west. It was done to ascertain the work done to restore the flyover’s strength, but the city’s top officials were disappointed. The flyover connecting Mysuru Road to Yeswanthpur via Dr Rajkumar Samadhi and Magadi Road is still not open for heavy vehicles.

The Commissioner told TNSE that heavy vehicles would only be allowed from March end as a lot more work needs to be done. Based on a third party inspection report, many faults were identified and the entire flyover needed to be strengthened as the work was going on at a slow pace. Direc-tions were issued to expedite the work and start testing of vehicles in another 20 days.