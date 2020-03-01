IISc open day: High quality science on display thrills students, parents

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “I want to conduct many, many experiments. That’s my goal, for now,” said 14-year- old Bharathi, who accompanied her family from Chennai for a one-day trip to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), on Saturday. Bharathi was among the 40,000 visitors who were part of the Open Day at the institute, a majority of who were school and college students.

“My personal favourite was the Coanda effect experiment where the ball levitated even as the source of the gas jet changed,”said 10-year- Monica. The Biology section had the best models for children and they learnt a lot, said a parent. Apart from the life of birds and butterflies, the exhibit had the rise and fall of civilisation, she added.

The students hoped that the Open Day lasted a day longer so they could see more stalls even as IISc students were of mixed opinion. While some students found the day strenuous, others like Civil Engineering student Saicharan G said an additional day would have definitely given an opportunity to students to visit each other’s stalls. Researchers at the Open Circuit Wind Tunnel explained the functioning of the 61-year-old facility that has a maximum wind speed of 50 metres per second, and runs tests for various defence laboratories and ISRO.

At the NMR Research Centre, students displayed the inside of the super-conducting magnet which is at the core of NMR Spectroscopy. The technology has scope for drug design, predicting diseases in advance and catching fake medicine. Shahid, a final year PhD student, is trying to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

A team of researchers at the Centre for Cryogenic Technology displayed the potential of cryogenic liquids for applications in railways. The cryogenic engine already has space applications via rockets.