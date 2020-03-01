Mysuru set to host 19th edition of National Para Athletics Championship  

Home Cities Bengaluru

The 19th edition of the National Para Athletics Championship is set to be conducted at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Mysuru from March 26 to 28.

Deepa Malik (Centre), Paralympic Committee of India President, at a press meet in Bengaluru on Saturday

By Ashim Suman
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The 19th edition of the National Para Athletics Championship is set to be conducted at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Mysuru from March 26 to 28. With it being a Tokyo Paralympics qualifier as well, the competition holds extra incentive for the 1,600 athletes, who will feature in the city from different parts of the country in various disciplines. It is for the first time that the city is hosting this event. 
Some of the big names who will feature in the event are high jumpers including T Mariyappan, Varun Singh Bhati and javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar.

The three-day event is expected to be top-notch with athletes requiring to meet the qualification criteria in their respective state meets to feature in Mysuru. Some states have already concluded their meets while some are currently hosting it. The last date for registration for the qualifying athletes is March 15. This nationals is the first major competition to be organised by the newly elected Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) body after being derecognised by the sports ministry in September. The new body also comprises Deepa Malik, silver medallist in Rio 2016 Paralympics, as the president, who wants to play an important role in the growth of paralympic sports. She also outlined her plans, especially hosting Junior Para Championships in October. 

However, Gursharan Singh, PCI secretary general, hopes that their suspension is revoked at the earliest. “Our committee has come into being with the Delhi High Court order. We have submitted our papers to the International Paralympic Committee and to the Registrar of Societies.” “We are awaiting the completion of formalities by the Registrar of Societies after which we will submit it to the ministry and hope that within two to three weeks, the government will revoke our suspension. Even if the government does not recognise our body, still our athletes can feature under India flag in the Paralympic games. We have been suspended by the ministry, but not by the international body.”

