Over Rs 5 crore disbursed in scholarships

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 1,600 students received scholarships instituted by the PES institution for the academic session Aug-Dec 2019, according to a press release.

As many as 195 students whose cumulative grade point average (CGPA) was 9 and above received the Prof CNR Rao Scholarships amounting to nearly Rs 60 lakh. Up to 25 per cent of tuition fees of these students for the next year are waived.

Around Rs 4.7 crore was disbursed to 1,457 students who received the Dr MRD Merit Scholarships. The scholarship is awarded to students who secure grade point average (SGPA) of 8.5 and above. Over 2,700 students won distinction awards amounting to around Rs 27 lakh for securing an SGPA of more than 7.75.