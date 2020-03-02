Home Cities Bengaluru

A Shakespearean tragedy with an Aussie twist

Paul Ireland, who was at BIFFes on Saturday, talks about his movie on Shakespeare’s novel, Measure for Measure

Published: 02nd March 2020 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Measure for Measure

By Monika Monalisa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Australian director Paul Ireland could have picked any of William Shakespeare’s popular classics for his last movie, but it was Measure for Measure by the English playwright that caught his fancy. The movie, which was screened at the ongoing 12th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival, revolves around the plot of this Shakespearean classic but is based on the dark underbellies of Melbourne underworld scene.

Pic: Nagaraja Gadekal

“Classics like Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, Hamlet, and King Lear have been done quite a lot of times and some beautiful works have come out of them. But I wanted to work on some lesser-known Shakespearean work like Measure for Measure,” says Ireland, who was in the city to be part of the film festival.

Ireland started off as a theatre artiste in London, eventually venturing into movies. Till now, he has directed two movies, the first one being the  2016 Australian romantic comedy drama film, Pawno. His latest movie, Measure for Measure, which had premiered at the Melbourne Film festival 2019, has been travelling across the world and is being screened at various international film festivals. It is expected to see a theatrical release in May 2020.  

Ireland feels that the Indian film industry has given some incredible movies to the world. “I had watched an Indian movie called Parched. The movie was beautifully shot and the storytelling in the movie was quite gripping,” says Ireland, who made a special mention about actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. “I had presented him an award at one of the Indian film festivals in Melbourne, where I was one of the judges for three years. He is so natural that he can make you believe that he actually is insane in real,” laughs the 63-year-old director. 

Though he was born in Scotland and lived in London for 10 years, Ireland considers himself more of an Australian, as he is now based there. Indian summer is something that Ireland is really fond of, because it reminds him of home. “I have been living in Australia for the last 10 years, and thus, I am loving the summer here,” he says. Speaking to CE, he mentions that there is something else about the Indians that he is really fond of. “People here are so chatty and they just love to talk, which, I feel, is a dying art. I stepped out to get an auto-rickshaw ride for myself and I observed that people here are never in a rush,” he says, adding, “But it’s nice to see people enjoying their time rather than just being a part of the rat race.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paul Ireland
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp