Another water body in Bengaluru may soon bite the dust due to apathy of officials

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the city’s water bodies disappearing one by one, the authorities don’t seem keen to save the remaining few. Among them is the Halanayakanahalli Lake located off Sarjapur Road.

The lake is spread across 82 acres. The residents pleaded and submitted a number of complaints to the Minor Irrigation Department (MID), which is the custodian of the lake. However, the department is yet to come forward to rejuvenate the lake and only gives the residents empty promises.

The residents pointed out that the lake boundary is full of encroachments and waste is regularly dumped around the lake. As it is not being taken care of properly it is on the verge of drying up.

Pavitra, a member of Halanayakanahalli Lake Group, said, “The lake is going to disappear in no time. The future generation will not even know that there was a lake at this location. The MID has not bothered to inspect the lake or order the removal of encroachments.”

“The lake does not exist for authorities. However, we got to know that around Rs 90 lakh was released for the lake, but none of them came forward to rejuvenate it. We approached the assistant engineer Rajanna to ask about the funds allocated and when they will conduct a survey and fence the lake. However, they have not answered yet. We also approached the chief engineer, but we were told he will follow it up, but nothing has happened so far,” she added.

Jyoti G, a resident, said, “Sewage enters the lake from the surrounding villages. However, now, the lake is drying up. Once it rains, it looks so beautiful, but it is just not maintained. All we want is for them to carry out a survey and fence the boundaries, and then we residents will come forward and develop the lake with our own money.”

The residents pointed out that they even met MLA Arvind Limbavali who assured them to provide funds after the MID looks into the issue and carries out a survey.

“The lake has a lot of environmental value. We want to preserve it, but the authorities are not coming forward,” said the locals.

While The New Indian Express tried contacting MID officials, they were unavailable for comment.