Bengaluru businessman hacked to death by gang of 10, attack caught on camera

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A businessman was hacked to death by a gang of 10 miscreants in DJ Halli on Saturday evening. The incident was recorded on CCTV cameras.

The deceased is Bhatti Amjad alias Bhatii (40), a furniture shop owner. The police said that at 7.30pm, an armed gang attacked Amjad and killed him at a spot near Charmada Mandi. Passersby alerted police. The officials arrived on the spot and shifted the body to Ambedkar hospital for postmortem.

Amjad was allegedly involved in many cases including a 2016 murder case of one Idris in Shivajinagar police station limits. A special team has been formed to nab the assailants and the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Police said that based on CCTV footage, two accused have been identified as Unis and Shahi.

Recently, one Vinod alias Gunda, was stabbed to death in a moving autorickshaw in the area. Later, the assailant Raju was arrested in this connection.

The residents of DJ Halli are in fear due to the number of crimes in and around the area. The residents alleged that police are not patrolling properly and hence crimes took place. The local police inspector was not available over calls.