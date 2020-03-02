Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru doomed if infra neglected, say industrialists

Trade bodies pitch for more funds for transport in State Budget; HDK says need to find solutions, or there will be no city left.

Published: 02nd March 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Experts say Bengaluru needs 500 km of Metro by 2030 | express

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the State Budget set to be presented by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on March 5, top industrialists of the city and prominent politicians are pressurising the government to allocate a sizeable amount of funds for Bengaluru’s infrastructure and transport.

Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted, “Unless Government of Karnataka seriously invests in public metro and rail-based transportation and infrastructure, we are doomed and no point in having invest Karnataka and tech summits.”

Chairman, Manipal Global Education Services, Mohandas Pai stressed, “Bengaluru needs 500 km of Metro by 2030. Need to plan and build circular links to radial lines.’’

Apart from industrialists, trade bodies, like Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) and others, too have repeatedly raised the issue of lack of infrastructure in the city.

JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy told TNIE, “We have to develop Bengaluru and there is no alternative. Whoever runs the government has to find a solution, otherwise we will have no city left. What Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Pai and others have raised is correct. During my tenure, I released required amounts for city’s infrastructure development.’’

Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad said, “I will write to the CM and also raise the issue on the floor of the House during the budget session. If we don’t invest in infrastructure, mobility options, Metro and public transport, it will be very difficult for the city.”

Shantinagar MLA N A Haris, who has served as BMTC chairman earlier, said,  “It is necessary to strengthen BMTC as the last-mile connectivity is very important. I raised issues concerning Bengaluru infrastructure with Yediyurappa after the Governor’s address, which mentioned that Rs 8,500 crore is likely to be earmarked for urban development. I will raise this issue again in the House.’’   

K J George, former city development minister and Sarvagnanagar MLA, said he too will raise the issue in the assembly.  

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, who is a former CM and is familiar with the problems faced by Bengaluru, told TNIE, “Industrialists and trade and industry bodies have informed me about these issues, and I have raised them with Yediyurappa during previous meetings. Metro works need to be speeded up, Peripheral Ring Road and suburban rail too need to be taken up on priority. Central government clearances for the suburban rail should come soon.”

Industrialists have reminded Yediyurappa that Bengaluru pays a lot more tax than it receives from the government through grants and development funds. Haris put it succinctly when he said, “You cannot just milk Bengaluru, you need to feed it as well.”

FKCCI, KASSIA and other trade and industry bodies too have informed the government about the dire need to develop the city infrastructure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yediyurappa Karnataka budget
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp