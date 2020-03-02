Bengaluru doomed if infra neglected, say industrialists

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the State Budget set to be presented by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on March 5, top industrialists of the city and prominent politicians are pressurising the government to allocate a sizeable amount of funds for Bengaluru’s infrastructure and transport.

Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted, “Unless Government of Karnataka seriously invests in public metro and rail-based transportation and infrastructure, we are doomed and no point in having invest Karnataka and tech summits.”

Chairman, Manipal Global Education Services, Mohandas Pai stressed, “Bengaluru needs 500 km of Metro by 2030. Need to plan and build circular links to radial lines.’’

Apart from industrialists, trade bodies, like Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) and others, too have repeatedly raised the issue of lack of infrastructure in the city.

JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy told TNIE, “We have to develop Bengaluru and there is no alternative. Whoever runs the government has to find a solution, otherwise we will have no city left. What Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Pai and others have raised is correct. During my tenure, I released required amounts for city’s infrastructure development.’’

Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad said, “I will write to the CM and also raise the issue on the floor of the House during the budget session. If we don’t invest in infrastructure, mobility options, Metro and public transport, it will be very difficult for the city.”

Shantinagar MLA N A Haris, who has served as BMTC chairman earlier, said, “It is necessary to strengthen BMTC as the last-mile connectivity is very important. I raised issues concerning Bengaluru infrastructure with Yediyurappa after the Governor’s address, which mentioned that Rs 8,500 crore is likely to be earmarked for urban development. I will raise this issue again in the House.’’

K J George, former city development minister and Sarvagnanagar MLA, said he too will raise the issue in the assembly.

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, who is a former CM and is familiar with the problems faced by Bengaluru, told TNIE, “Industrialists and trade and industry bodies have informed me about these issues, and I have raised them with Yediyurappa during previous meetings. Metro works need to be speeded up, Peripheral Ring Road and suburban rail too need to be taken up on priority. Central government clearances for the suburban rail should come soon.”

Industrialists have reminded Yediyurappa that Bengaluru pays a lot more tax than it receives from the government through grants and development funds. Haris put it succinctly when he said, “You cannot just milk Bengaluru, you need to feed it as well.”

