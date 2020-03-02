Condolence meet held for Delhi cops in Bengaluru; Surya, Bagga in attendance

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An event organised by the Bangalore South Citizens Forum, titled ‘Bengaluru Stands United Against Anti-nationals’, was held in the city at Samskruthi Brindavana Convention Centre, JP Nagar on Sunday.

It was to mourn the death of two slain policemen, Ratan Lal and Ankit Sharma, who lost their lives in the recent violence in Delhi. BJP leaders MP Tejasvi Surya and BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga attended the meet and observed two minutes of silence.

Prior to the event, Bagga tweeted, “I am joining tomorrow in Bengaluru with MP Tejasvi Surya against Jihadi violence in Delhi against Hindus. Please join in large numbers.” But one of the organisers, Dr Sharmila, said that the event had nothing to do with Hindus and was meant only to mourn the death of two policemen. Post the event, Bagga tweeted, “MP Tejasvi Surya, me and thousands of Bengaluru citizens paid tribute to martyrs of anti-Hindu Delhi riots.”

On seeing the tweet prior to the event, some Bengalureans wrote letters to DCP South Rohini Katoch asking her to cancel permission for the event.

One of the letters read, “We have not even recovered from the terrible communally driven mob violence and brutality in Delhi and an event is being organised today by MLA Tejasvi Surya with the participation of Tejinder Bagga to ‘mourn’ two Hindus who died. 30-plus Muslims were killed and also faced targeted damage. Are they not citizens whose death should be mourned? I request you to please cancel the event in the interest of harmony as such events are only intended to instigate similar hate as seen in Delhi”

Tejasvi Surya was unavailable for comment. A senior police officer from Puttenahalli police station said, “The organisers have to take permission from the police for the event in an open or public place. But this was inside a conventional hall and Tejasvi Surya who had come there, mourned for a few minutes and left. We have not received any complaint.”

The event was earlier scheduled to be held at Arekere Mico Layout Ground on Bannerghatta Road but was later shifted to the hall.“The location was changed as there were no restrooms at the ground, and we had several senior citizens joining us,” said Dr Praveena, another organiser.