Crossing borders on wheels from Bangalore to Buckingham Palace

70-year-old Vasudeva Acharya says age is just a number, wants to do a road trip from Bangalore Palace to Buckingham Palace soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When a bunch of travel enthusiasts was waiting for a talk by biker Vasudeva Acharya at Urban Solace on Saturday, most of them thought they would be hearing stories of struggles of riding a bike on rough terrains. But a lean 70-year-old Acharya made it sound like a piece of cake. “There is no struggle if you are passionate about what you do.

If you exclaim about my age, then that’s just a number,” says Acharya, who got a 2019 RE Interceptor as a present from his children for his 70th birthday in 2019. Although he has always been passionate about riding, Acharya has been pursuing his passion since 2011. “I always loved riding. I didn’t want to live in regret that I couldn’t pursue that one thing that I love the most. So at the age of 60, I started riding and made a trip to Leh from Bengaluru along with my family,” says Acharya, who made the Limca Record for being the oldest man to ride to Khardung La.

Till now, he has covered a distance of over 7 lakh km. People just make it sound like it is difficult if one is pursing a passion, but on the contrary, it is one of the simple things in life, he says. “People get carried away with so many distractions in their lives that they layer their passion with superficial things. For me, I don’t shop or like going to fancy places. I love riding and reading,” says Acharya, who also acknowledges that he has full support from his family. 

Out of many of his expeditions, Acharya has been on Bengaluru-Bhutan, Bengaluru-Gujarat & Rajasthan and Kanyakumari-Ladakh rides on his bike. “Many think food is a major problem for me since I am a vegetarian but that’s the least of my issues,” adds Acharya, who always carries two bags with him while riding – one for his necessary items and second for some dry snacks, which he pairs with tea along the way.  Acharya, a former business man, could be absolutely free-spirited and full of enthusiasm, but he does agree that age and heath play an important role at times.

“Earlier, I used to ride all by myself but after my fourth stroke, someone accompanies me for my long rides. Once I was riding to Kerala with my son-in-law and had a minor stroke. Initially, I thought I would hide it but I had to tell him because I had to visit the hospital,” says Acharya, who has stopped travelling through rough terrains due to health reasons. “I want to do a road trip from Bangalore Palace to Buckingham Palace. I am aiming for it this year, once the finances for the trips are in place,” he adds.

