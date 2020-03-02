Man poses as cop, harasses Home Guard in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman Home Guard filed a complaint against a man who allegedly harassed her while claiming to be a police constable. The Commercial Street police have registered a case and are hunting for the miscreant.

According to the police, the 26-year-old woman met a constable attached to Commercial Street station during bandobast duty.

“The same man contacted her and accused her of harassing him. He claimed he had personal photos and videos of her, which he would send to her husband and family, and demanded money. However, she did not heed him. Recently he asked her to meet him but she refused,” said the police.