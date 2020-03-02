Home Cities Bengaluru

National body formed to support Type I diabetics

A first-of-its-kind national organisation to support patients of Type I diabetes was launched in the city on Sunday.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A first-of-its-kind national organisation to support patients of Type I diabetes was launched in the city on Sunday. The ‘Type 1 Diabetes Foundation of India’ will work for the welfare of people from across the country who have been suffering from this medical condition.

The body, which was launched by Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, will bring together Type I diabetics from various support groups and provide them a support platform.

Naveen Kottige, founding member of the foundation, said, “The foundation aims to reach out to Type 1 diabetics and help ease their burden. It also aims to educate the general public so that those who have it get the right treatment, and those who do not, change their lifestyle to stave it off.”

According to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of people with diabetes in India is currently 69.2 million and this is expected to rise to 123.5 million by 2040.

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic disorder in which the body does not secrete insulin — a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. Due to this, Type 1 diabetics have to take multiple insulin injections every day throughout their lives. Without the daily insulin shots, a Type 1 diabetic will not be able to survive. The day-to-day treatment also involves mandatory daily blood tests to monitor blood sugar levels.

Across India, there are Type 1D support groups, who provide free support services to the affected and their families. Under the umbrella of the foundation, all these support groups aim to present a unified voice to raise awareness about Type1D and push for laws and benefits.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar and Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya were present on the occasion.

