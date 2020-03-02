On the ramp to make a difference

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With an aim to empower disabilities, ‘Aasmaan’ , a fashion show for differently-abled individuals, was held on Saturday at Phoenix Market City. The event witnessed over 35 models suffering from disabilities such as progeria, autism, hearing and speech impairments, who walked the ramp to showcase their talent. Dhanya Ravi, trustee, AASMAAN Foundation, said while the event has no winners, the major focus was also to provide a space for the participants to socialise and honour their disabilities.

Speaking about the initiative, Ravi said the focus of the event was primarily to create social awareness. “A model with progeria is walking the ramp. The aim is also to dedicate a day to these models and create opportunities for them in the field of fashion. The biggest takeaway here is the beauty of their lives,” adds Ravi, who suffers from Osteogenesis Imperfecta and works as a freelance content writer. He has spent over 10 years empowering disabled people through her motivational talks where she narrates her personal accounts with the challenge in her talks.

The event witnessed the presence of dignitaries – Rupa Modgill, IPS, Naresh Iyer, playback singer, and MP PC Mohan – who came forward to showcase their support . Speaking about the event, designer Rajesh Shetty, who took up directing, costume design and choreography duties for the event said, “I’ve been in the fashion industry for 18 years and working with these 35 souls has been a memorable experience. Each individual is unique in their own way and are quite familiar with the process.

As a designer, the clothes were a challenge so we have customised each garment according to their comfort zone. I can see a big smile on their faces and it’s an experience I have missed out on all these years.” Although I carry no interest in modelling, I decided to participate in the event because one has to be the change in your surroundings and overcome insecurities, says Prathap (last name withheld on request), a 30-year-old business analyst who suffers from cerebral palsy, involuntary movement and speech impairment.