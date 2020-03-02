Rally seeks accessible public areas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On International Wheelchair Day, about 300 people, including 70 wheelchair-bound people and activists, took part in a rally from MG Road to Cubbon Park Metro station on Sunday.

SERPA, an NGO of special educators and rehab professionals organised the rally. They have been demanding that the government provide accessible public spaces for specially-abled people.

Many participants pointed out that access was still a significant issue for wheelchair-users in public areas.

Premkavi Ramesh, who is starring in the upcoming movie Wheelchair Romeo, said, “Apart from looking into accessibility, the government should also provide good quality wheelchairs and not the chairs that are given to patients. These are for our daily use and not just when one is sick.”