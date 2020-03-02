Trauma forces Nimhans staffer to leave Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Marathahalli police, probing the shooting incident involving a Nimhans employee, recorded the statement of the victim, Subhashree Priyadarshini (25), as she left the city.

The accused, Amarendra Pattanaik (33), who shot Subhashree in front of her paying guest accommodation, is still in ICU. Before leaving, Subhashree said that she will never come back to the city as she is deeply traumatised by the incident. Her family members, who came from Odisha, collected her belongings and left.

Priyadarshini told the police that Pattanaik is her brother’s friend and was working in Hyderabad. As she joined a college there, her brother had approached Pattanaik for help as he too was from Odisha.

“Pattanaik became her friend and helped her during studies. Over time, he fell in love with her and proposed to her. But Subhashree told him that she did not want to have a relationship as she saw him only as her brother. But he continued to pester her to marry him. To escape from his harassment, she moved to Bengaluru after completing the course and joined Nimhans in the data entry section. Pattanaik too found a job and moved to Bengaluru. He kept meeting her and forcing her to accept his proposal. When Pattanaik saw Subhashree moving around closely with another man, he went to Nimhans a month ago and misbehaved with her. She filed a complaint against him at the Siddapura police station the same day, but he managed to escape from the city,” a police officer said.

Pattanaik later called Subhashree and asked her to meet him one last time as he did not want to trouble her anymore. That was when he shot her, the police said.A police officer said, “Once Pattanaik recovers, we will interrogate him and find out how he procured the weapon. An attempt to murder case has been filed and he has been charged under Arms Act. We have recovered the 7.65 mm country-made pistol from the crime spot.”

Last Tuesday, software engineer Pattaniak opened fire at Subhashree in front of her PG at Manjunatha Layout in Munnekolala and fled the scene. A few hours later, the police found him unconscious near Marathahalli Bridge on Outer Ring Road. The police rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors said he had accident-related and self-inflicted injuries.