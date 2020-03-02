Water supply to be disrupted in Bengaluru on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Water supply will be affected in some parts of the city on Monday due to a lightning arrestor failure in the power transformer at the TK Halli Pumping station. The disruption began from 3 pm on Sunday, said an official release from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

The affected areas are: BSK 2nd Stage, JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Byrasandra, Padmanabhanagar, Banagiri Nagar, Girinagar, Katriguppe, Yediyur, Thyagaraj Nagar, Ittamadu, Basavanagudi, VV Puram, Mavalli, JJR Nagar, Kalasipalya, Chamarajpete, Shankarpuram, KG Nagar, MD block, Gandhi bazaar and surrounding areas. Cauvery water pumping from Second Stage was stopped on account of it.