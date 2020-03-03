1 killed, 5 hurt in accident

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old youth was killed and five others sustained injuries after a speeding car jumped the median and crashed into two other cars coming from the opposite direction.

The incident occurred on Venkatala flyover on the Kempegowda International Airport road. The deceased is Kishore. Police said that the incident occurred at 8.30 pm, when a speeding Honda City car that was going towards the airport jumped the road median and hit two other cars that were moving towards the city.

“About five-six people sustained injuries in the incident and were rushed to the hospital. Kishore, who was sitting in the rear seat of the Honda City car, succumbed to his injuries,” Yelahanka traffic police, who have registered a case, said.

“Four others, including Niranaj, who was driving the car,are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Overspeeding is said to be the reason behind the accident,” police said.