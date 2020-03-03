Home Cities Bengaluru

64 quarantined in Bengaluru after coming in contact with coronavirus patient

Residents of 92 flats in the building where the techie lives are being screened for fever. If any symptoms are reported, they will be isolated at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases.

Published: 03rd March 2020 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Health Minister B. Sriramulu. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Minister of Health and Family Welfare B Sriramulu in a press meet on Tuesday said 64 people who came in contact with the coronavirus affected techie in Bengaluru before he left for Hyderabad are being quarantined at home. The residents of 92 flats in the building where the techie resides in Bengaluru are being screened for fever. If there are any symptoms reported, the patients will be isolated at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, Principal Secretary Jawaid Akhtar, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey and other health department officials held a press meet on measures being undertaken by
the department to prevent and control a coronavirus outbreak in Karnataka.

"We are taking all precautionary measures and people should not panic. The techie went to Dubai on February 16 and arrived in Bengaluru on 20th. He went to work for a day and left on February 21st
night on a bus to Hyderabad, where he got a fever. He was tested positive for coronavirus there. All the people who were in contact with him during this time are being monitored," Sriramulu said.

"The virus is incubated in the body for 14 days before it shows symptoms of fever, cold and cough," explained C Nagaraj, director, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases.

The state has circulated guidelines to all district-level health authorities for prevention and control, with state and district rapid response teams on alert at state and district level involving medical colleges. Eight medical officers and 16 paramedical staff are present at Kempegowda International Airport and the ports of Mangaluru and Karwar.

There are 50 designated hospitals for isolation and treatment of coronavirus patients in Karnataka, including 31 government and 19 private hospitals. There are 246 beds and 50 ventilators, 1462 N95
masks and 646 personal protective equipment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus outbreak B Sriramulu
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp