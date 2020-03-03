Cops rescue abducted three-year-old boy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A three-year-old boy,who was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday, was traced by the Vidyaranyapura police on Monday. Efforts are on trace to the kidnapper.

Police said that Arjun, son of Basavaraju and Lakshmi, was kidnapped on Saturday morning. “The couple are construction labourers and had left the boy with Basavaraju’s mother at their house in Hosabala Nagar of Vidyaranyapura. At 10.30am, the boy’s grandmother found out that Arjun was missing. After looking for him around the area, she went to the construction site where the couple worked and informed them about their son missing. The boy’s mother had filed a complaint with the police in the evening,”the police said.

Investigations revealed that the boy was kidnapped by unknown persons but they did not contact the parents of the boy. We had circulated the boy’s photo to all police stations in and around the area. On Monday evening, Subramanayanagar police found the boy in Malleshwaram and sent his photo to Vidayaranyapura police inspector T L Praveen Kumar, who got in touch with the parents. After confirming the boy’s identity, he boy was handed over to the parents,” the police said.

Meanwhile, the motive of the kidnapping is yet to be ascertained. “We will nab the abductors soon and the motive will be known once they are questioned,” the police added.