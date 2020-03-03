Dog bites 2 women in Rajajinagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s dog vaccination drive is in full-swing, a street dog bit two women in Rajajinagar in the early hours of Monday.Manjula Vijay Kumar, corporator, Rajajinagar said the two women were bit when they had stepped out of their home for a morning walk.

According to BBMP officials, the dog bit a homemaker and a domestic worker. While BBMP officials have helped the two women with immediate medical attention and medication, officials were unaware if the dog was vaccinated or not. The officials are now under the scanner for the improper implementation of the Animal Birth Control programme.

Corporator Manjula said that an inquiry is being done and a report has been sought immediately. There was no garbage in the vicinity to cause immediate threat or problem.The BBMP had recently launched a mass drive to vaccinate all dogs against rabies in the city by roping in volunteers and dog-catchers from NGOs, including from others states.

Joint Director of the BBMP’s animal husbandry department, Dr S Shashikumar has said that according to the city’s stray dog census, there are 3.09 lakh stray dogs. This time round, the BBMP is hoping to achieve 100 per cent vaccination of dogs in the city.