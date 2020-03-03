Home Cities Bengaluru

Garbage... Rlys fights menace on its tracks

BBMP will be asked to book culprits

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Railways has completed fencing along 4 km between Bengaluru and Kengeri to prevent nearby residents from dumping garbage

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Railways is facing a tough challenge to keep its railway tracks clean. The Bengaluru Railway Division has been fencing the sides of the tracks located near residential areas to block littering and now plans to urge the BBMP to book errant people.

Mounds of garbage can be found next to railway tracks from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR-Bengaluru city) railway station to Kengeri, Cantonment to Bengaluru East, Cantonment to KSR and KSR to Yeshwanthpur.

Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, Ashok Kumar Verma, told The New Indian Express, “The Passenger Amenities Committee (a Ministry of Railways body), which visited Bengaluru earlier this week, was keen that the tracks be cleared of all garbage. They suggested an arrangement with civic agencies to facilitate it.”

Senior Divisional Engineer, Coordination, Parvesh Kumar, conceded that dumping of garbage is a major menace for the Railways. “The problem is acute along the KSR-Kengeri stretch. We have so far fenced the side of the tracks along 4 km of this stretch and plan to cover the entire 12 km. Fencing has been done only along portions where residential areas border our tracks,” Kumar said.

One type of fencing has concrete walls with the top portion barricaded by a steel mesh, while the other has vertical walls built using old railway sleepers, he said.

“Bengaluru Railway Division officials have decided to meet BBMP officials involved in garbage management to curb littering,” Kumar said. Railway officials visited localities that dump garbage and counselled the residents not to do so, but it has not helped, he said.

Fed up with residents dumping garbage bags on the premises of the Krishnarajapuram loco shed, railway officials went on a door-to-door campaign and made residents sign an undertaking that they would not litter. The officials also told them that legal action will be taken if they continue to do so.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp