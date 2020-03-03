Get your umbrella out: Met dept forecasts rain for next four days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the weather slowly gets warmer as we enter into March, showers in several parts of the state have put a brake on the fast-approaching summer.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundershowers and rainfall for the next four days across the state.

According to IMD records, Srirangapatna (in Mandya district) recorded 4cm rainfall upto 8.30 am on Monday morning. This was the highest rainfall recorded for that day, said IMD officials. Even as Bengaluru experienced a drizzle on Monday evening, the cloud cover and drop in temperatures was because of the rain in surrounding areas.

IMD-Bengaluru, Director- in- charge Geeta Agnihotri told TNIE that the rainfall in the end of February and March first week is not common. It is because of the formation of cyclonic circulations and it will continue for the next four days. The rainfall is also because of local precipitation, rise in temperature and dry weather leading to drawing moisture from the sea.

There is a cyclonic circulation over south west Madhya Pradesh extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level.There is also a cyclonic circulation over coastal Karnataka which is bringing rain to the state.