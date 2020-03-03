Home Cities Bengaluru

Graffiti against PM, on ‘Free Kashmir’ creates stir

The graffiti has been made on the compound wall of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Officer’s Enclave, NCC office, and two other adjacent buildings.

Published: 03rd March 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Halasuru police have launched a manhunt after unknown miscreants drew graffiti on the walls of Dickenson Road. The texts written on the graffitis were ‘Free Kashmir’, ‘No CAA’, ‘Shit Modi’, and ‘Modi Resign’. The residents who noticed these graffitis, alerted the police control room and then Halasuru came to the spot and gathered details.

A case was registered under the Karnataka Open Places Prevention of Disfigurement Act investigation has begun. Tension gripped the locality following a police visit at the spot and locals recorded the graffiti which went viral on social media. This is the third incident reported in the state in a week.

The graffiti has been made on the compound wall of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Officer’s Enclave, NCC office, and two other adjacent buildings. A senior police officer said, around four graffitis were made a couple of days ago and were brought to our notice on Monday by a passerby. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused. We are analysing CCTV footage around the locality to track the accused and their movements.

Soon after the police reached the spot, some of the people painted over the graffiti and tried to cover it.
A police officer said the graffiti of ‘Shit Modi’ is a week-old one. Later, other graffitis were made and we are probing the case in all angles to ascertain who is exactly behind it.

On February 29, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and an anti-Modi graffiti was found on a wall in Kalaburagi. Similarly a week ago, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Tipu Sultan Shale’ (Tipu Sultan School) were found written on the wall and door of a government school in Budarsingi village in Hubballi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Free Kashmir No CAA Narendra Modi
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp