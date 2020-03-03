Graffiti against PM, on ‘Free Kashmir’ creates stir

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Halasuru police have launched a manhunt after unknown miscreants drew graffiti on the walls of Dickenson Road. The texts written on the graffitis were ‘Free Kashmir’, ‘No CAA’, ‘Shit Modi’, and ‘Modi Resign’. The residents who noticed these graffitis, alerted the police control room and then Halasuru came to the spot and gathered details.

A case was registered under the Karnataka Open Places Prevention of Disfigurement Act investigation has begun. Tension gripped the locality following a police visit at the spot and locals recorded the graffiti which went viral on social media. This is the third incident reported in the state in a week.

The graffiti has been made on the compound wall of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Officer’s Enclave, NCC office, and two other adjacent buildings. A senior police officer said, around four graffitis were made a couple of days ago and were brought to our notice on Monday by a passerby. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused. We are analysing CCTV footage around the locality to track the accused and their movements.

Soon after the police reached the spot, some of the people painted over the graffiti and tried to cover it.

A police officer said the graffiti of ‘Shit Modi’ is a week-old one. Later, other graffitis were made and we are probing the case in all angles to ascertain who is exactly behind it.

On February 29, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and an anti-Modi graffiti was found on a wall in Kalaburagi. Similarly a week ago, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Tipu Sultan Shale’ (Tipu Sultan School) were found written on the wall and door of a government school in Budarsingi village in Hubballi.