History-sheeter out on bail attacked by gang

The injured Lokesh alias Loki, a resident of Kauvery Nagar, was recently released from jail after getting bail.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of men attacked a history-sheeter, who was released from jail two days ago, in Mahadevapura on Sunday. The condition of the injured is said to be critical and he was involved in a murder case. Police formed a team to arrest the accused Murali alias Gadda and his associates.

The injured Lokesh alias Loki, a resident of Kauvery Nagar, was recently released from jail after getting bail.A senior police officer said the incident took place around 7.30 pm and the armed gang chased him before attacking him five times on the neck with a machete. He raised an alarm and passersby rushed to his rescue. The accused fled in two bikes and Mahadevapura police rushed to the spot and shifted him to a private hospital where he is in ICU and his condition is said to be critical. The preliminary investigations revealed that Loki was involved in a murder case of one Ajay, who was hacked to death in 2018. Loki was the prime accused. The suspect gang of Murali gathered details of his movements and attacked him with lethal weapons.Loki’s father filed a case with the police and CCTV footage has been collected to identify the assailants, the police added.

