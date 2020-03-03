Hitting the roads to save ‘her’

Brinda Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To improve lives of children from Kolar, IFIM Group of Institutions in association with Child Rights and You (CRY) organised its annual charity run, Kanyathon, on March 1, which also aimed to create awareness on issues of girl child. Around 7,000 participants spanning across all age groups took part, making it one of the largest congregation of runners in Bengaluru.

The fund raised from the event will help 1,100 children from 800 households in the region. The partnership will aim to ensure improved access and enrolment in anganwadis while providing quality service to children. Reduction in malnourishment and infant deaths are other intervention programmes that would be focused upon. “It was an amazing experience to run for a cause. The issue is very close to my heart. It was inspiring to see people of all ages taking part in the event. The funds of the run will be used for a noble cause,” said Padmapriya S, a first-time runner.

Karthik Narayanan, regional director, CRY South, said, “It was great to see the spirit of the participants. It is of paramount importance to drive awareness among the youth because a socially aware society leads to responsible actions required to bring a sustainable change in the lives of children. The funds will be directed towards 12 villages, among which five are under Shiksha Aadhar adopted by IFIM in the Kolar district under the government’s Unnat Bharat Abhiyan scheme. These villages are Settiganahalli, Mylandahalli, Gangapura, Thirumalakoppa and Koothandahalli.