Indira Gandhi hospital to get transplant centre

The Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) will start organ transplant surgeries, and a centre for this will come up on 1.33 acres adjacent to its existing premises.

Published: 03rd March 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) will start organ transplant surgeries, and a centre for this will come up on 1.33 acres adjacent to its existing premises. As of now transplant cases for children are referred to private hospitals. The matter was discussed in a meeting held with Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar 15 days ago.

“The new tertiary hospital will provide super-speciality care, conduct transplants of bone marrow, stem cell, renal and liver. Heart transplants will not be done as Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research conducts it. Pre- and post- transplant care will be given,” said Dr Sanjay K S, director of IGICH.

“Rs 135 crore has been sanctioned for construction of a 11-floor, 450-bed hospital, adjacent to the existing one. The land of 1.33 acres belongs to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and formalities, and the process to hand it over is under way. This should be completed in 20 days to 1 month and construction will take anywhere between 2 to 3 years. The construction will happen phase wise with funds released in installments,” he said, adding that the hospital is seeking additional funds of Rs 4.5 crore for the new hospital to purchase transplant equipment.

“We need 500 new staff for the new building. Super-speciality care will also be given in Gastroentrology and Haematology departments,” he added.Recently, Minister Sudhakar pulled up the hospital staffers when, during a surprise visit, he saw mothers with newborns and infants seated on the floor.“We plan to construct a place in the future, for families to stay with basic kitchen and bathroom facilities, while their child gets treated in the hospital,” he said.

