Karnataka may get exclusive Nano Park at Dobbespet

Likely to come up on the 14-acre campus of CeNS in Nelamangala

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bharat Ratna awardee Prof CNR Rao and Dy CM Ashwath Narayan at Bengaluru India Nano Conference at Hotel Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram B N

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s exclusive zone for nano-science studies — the Nano Park — is likely to be setup on the 14-acre campus of the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS) at Dobbespet, in Nelamangala, 51-km from Bengaluru.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa made the announcement during the 11th edition of BangaloreIndia Nano, an annual conference, but did not give any details. “The government will give priority to the development of infrastructure and skilled manpower for creating the right incubation for Nano technology growth,” he said.

However, officials with the department of science and technology associated with the project told The New Indian Express that a decade ago, the nano park was proposed to be set up in Devanahalli, current land prices were prohibitive. So, Dobbespet, where the central government-run CeNS is located, was considered an optimal location.

The priority is not infrastructure development, but enhancing instrumentation with sophisticated technology within the existing CeNS setup. A senior official with the department of science and technology told TNIE that all nano-science equipment in the state and its usage will be mapped, since the department is looking at utilizing existing potential. Industry demand will also be analysed before the Nano Park gets established in essence — and the facility at Dobbespet expanded. Until then, grants from the Central government will be used for instrumentation.

Incidentally in 2013, the then chief minister Siddaramaiah too announced the launch of a Rs 100-crore Nano Park to be funded by the Union government’s Nano Mission, but it never went beyond talk.
Deputy chief minister Ashwath Narayan told TNIE that consultation with scientists, academicians, and industry, are being held to draft a new science policy for the state. The government is also working on formulating a better information and technology policy.

Researcher creates B500 de-odouriser  
You can smell public toilets a mile-off but Mohd Faraz, post-doctoral fellow at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, created a self-sustaining de-odouriser costing Rs 500 that turn the acrid smell to normal. Its cartridge needs to be replaced every two years. Activated carbon de-odourisers cost Rs 20,000 and require cartridge replacement every two months. Faraz’s invention uses photo catalyst degradation, where light falls on the nano photocatalyst (a nanostructure metal oxide nano composite that he developed) and produces electrons which destroy the odor molecules.

Respiratory nasal filter with 90 pc efficiency
Researchers at the Nanoscale Research Facility at IIT-D have developed a respiratory nasal filter that sticks to your nose prevents the entry of air pollutants. The nasofilter is the first of its kind to achieve over 90 per cent efficiency against PM2.5 and 95 per cent against PM 10, the developers claim. Patents for the nasofilter are pending. Head of Nanoscale Research Facility at IIT-D, Prof Neeraj Khare has developed a hydrophobic (water-repellant) and oliophilic (oil-absorbent) porous nanocomposite with the potential for use in oil spill clean-up.

