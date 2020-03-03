Man jumps from elevated flyover, injured

BENGALURU: A 52-year-old man allegedly jumped from the elevated flyover in Kodigehalli junction on Monday. He is in a critical condition. The injured is Huccha Reddy.Police said, Reddy had been to Tirupati along with his family members three days ago. Reddy went missing while returning from Tirupathi. Around 6.30 pm, when Reddy was walking on the flyover towards Hebbal, he jumped from the flyover and fell on the road below the it at Kodigehalli junction. A traffic police constable at the junction saw him and rushed him to hospital.Kodigehalli found his documents in his pocket. “His family told us that Reddy is mentally disturbed. He sometimes told them he was going to see his mother and would go somewhere else,” police said.
Comments
