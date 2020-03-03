Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Not just a plus-size or pretty actor, I am all of it’

... says actor Shikha Talsania of Veere De Wedding fame, who feels body-shaming is an ever-prevelant issue nowadays

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Shikha Talsania

Shikha Talsania

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Movie buffs might have seen a glam avatar of actor Shikha Talsania in her last film, Veere Di Wedding, but in reality, she is a true-blue jeans and T-shirt woman at heart. Talsania, who was in the city for the launch of a jewellery outlet on Saturday, is known for speaking her mind with a smile. She is an active speaker when it comes to body-shaming. In Veere Di Wedding, she played a character which went through issues especially about her body. “In VDW, body shaming was one of the many things that my character went through. We tend to zero down on body weight issues, probably because we all face it. It is an ever-prevalent issue,” says 30-year-old Talsania, who revealed that every moment with her co-actors in the movie was equally fun-filled, even behind the screen. 

Touching on the subject of how relevant it is in movie industry, she says any industry works on talents more than looks. “I thought the industry was competitive about talent. I’m just an actor. I’m not a plus-size or a pretty actor. I am all of it – an actor,” she says. Ask her if there have been significant changes in Bollywood about acceptance of actors of any size and she adds, “We’re seeing the box expanding. And it is our responsibility as a collective to see all the aspects of a person rather than putting them in a box.”
Talsania’s last Instagram post was a rebellious one, where she is wearing a Kaftan with horizontal strips,

calling it a step against fashion gurus, who recommend vertical strips for plus-size people. Speaking to CE about her style, she says she hardly follows the dos and don’ts of fashion and depends a lot on accessorising. “I personally depend on my accessories to make my outfit. Actually, I depend on my accessories to transform me into the person that I want to be that day. That one black tee and jeans could be a different look everyday with different accessories,” she states.

Talsania, daughter of actor Tiku Talsania, entered Bollywood with Wake up! Sid in 2009, for which she got rave reviews. She was also featured in Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji and Midnight’s Children. She also debuted on the digital platform with the web series, Gormint. But her 2019 release, VDW, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar got her all the limelight that was long overdue. “I am currently busy with Coolie No. 1. that is releasing in May 2020, which will be followed by myupcoming web series on Amazon Prime. There is a lot of theatre that always keeps me occupied,” says Talsania. Her upcoming movie stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan and is directed by David Dhawan, and is the remake of the 1995 film of the same name. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp