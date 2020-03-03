Home Cities Bengaluru

Of brushes and many colours

Want to get started with acrylics? This workshop reveals the key acrylic painting techniques one should know.

BENGALURU: Want to get started with acrylics? This workshop reveals the key acrylic painting techniques one should know. Acrylics are affordable, making them ideal for covering large areas with paint. Because these paints are opaque and fast drying, they can be very forgiving, allowing one to cover up mistakes with more paint, which is an advantage for beginners. 

This workshop will train participants about the brushes that one must use, how to mix two or more colours together, how to stop the paint from drying out, using gesso as a base, blending with acrylics, using wet in wet and over dry to build texture. In short, this workshop will train beginners in all the basics of acrylic painting.

The workshop will begin with the kit one needs, then introduce some simple acrylic painting techniques such as mixing and misting, to help participants get used to working with this versatile and rewarding medium. An important aspect of this workshop will be introduction to brushes as this is considered as one of the most crucial needs of acrylic painting. The workshop will begin by introducing four key brush shapes that will be useful in the journey into acrylic painting, and exploring what each shape can be used for. The workshop will be held at Studio Pepperfry, Indiranagar on March 9.

