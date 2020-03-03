Ticket fares slashed, here’s a golden chance to ride Golden Chariot

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To draw more tourists to the state’s luxury express train, fares of the re-launched Golden Chariot have been slashed, making it the most-affordable luxury express in the country.

A ticket which was earlier $675 per person per day, will now cost $600 (Rs 42,732). This means the entire one-week package which cost Rs 3,30,000 will now be Rs 2,99,130 (from $4,600 to $4,200). The number of days onboard has been reduced from seven days and eight nights to seven days and six nights.

Officials from the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited expect the reduced fares to draw in more crowds to Golden Chariot, which was not running for the last three years.

“This is the lowest fare. Tickets of Maharaja Express are around $850- $900 per person per day, Deccan Odyssey $656- $675, and Palace on Wheels $700- $715,” Rajni Hasija, Director, Tourism and Marketing IRCTC told TNIE.

She said the slashed fares will be applicable for at least two years, till the number of tourists picks up. “Earlier, the rates were different for Indians and foreigners, but now they are the same. We first want to capture the market and break-even and then think of profits,” she said.

KSTDC Managing Director Kumar Pushkar said, “Slashing the rates was IRCTC’s decision. The itinerary has also been changed and a minor tweaking is not bad. We are only looking at Karnataka getting prominence in the itinerary.”

Earlier tourists were taken to Kabini from Mysuru, but now they will be taken to Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Tourists were earlier taken to Shravanabelagola, but now they will be made to taste coffee at Chikkamagaluru. Also, tourists will not spend an entire day at Hampi, but half-a-day. The number of hours spent in Goa has also been reduced, a KSTDC official said.