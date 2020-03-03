What food items cause drowsiness or induce excessive sleep?

Shreya K By

Express News Service

Studies have shown that large meals are linked to increased feeling of sleepiness as the body slows down and focuses on digestion. This effect was increased even more with high carbohydrates and fatty foods that make an individual feel heavy and sleepy. To make it even worse high carbohydrate diet (simple carbohydrates) make tryptophan, an amino acid, more available to the brain, which is involved in the formation of serotonin, a neuro - transmitter associated with sleep and melatonin levels, a hormone that controls sleep-wake cycles. Therefore having a light meal before the exam, enough to give energy through the exam is best preferred. Consuming caffeine in the form of coffee, dark chocolates or even energy drinks during late evenings to stay up during an all-night study session keeps the mind overactive, which results in inadequate night sleep and has an effect the next day. — Dhivya, senior dietician, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road