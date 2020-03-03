What food items cause drowsiness or induce excessive sleep?

Studies have shown that large meals are linked to increased feeling of sleepiness as the body slows down and focuses on digestion. This effect was increased even more with high carbohydrates and fatty foods that make an individual feel heavy and sleepy. To make it even worse high carbohydrate diet (simple carbohydrates) make tryptophan, an amino acid, more available to the brain, which is involved in the formation of serotonin, a neuro - transmitter associated with sleep and melatonin levels, a hormone that controls sleep-wake cycles. Therefore having a light meal before the exam, enough to give energy through the exam is best preferred. Consuming caffeine in the form of coffee, dark chocolates or even energy drinks during late evenings to stay up during an all-night study session keeps the mind overactive, which results in inadequate night sleep and has an effect the next day. — Dhivya, senior dietician, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Telangana govt allots Rs 100 crore budget to fight coronavirus
Priti Patel's former aide received 25,000 pounds payout over bullying allegations: Report
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car on Chennai's Anna Salai
Queen Elizabeth tells grandson Harry he is always welcome back
Death awarded to three for rape, murder of six-year-old girl in Jharkhand