Wooden houses on the block

BENGALURU: Attempting to break the stereotype on wooden houses, efforts have been made to construct such structures in 12 hours. For this, WoodBarn India has tied up with Lameco LHT Oy (Finland) and Canadian Wood to take the initiative further. These kind of houses are being introduced at the ongoing India Wood exhibition at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. The wooden structures displayed at the exhibition are made out of spruce-pine-fir, a type of wood imported directly from Canada, while the doors and door frames have been constructed with yellow cedar.

Popular in North America, the WFC (Wood Frame Construction) style of construction is a technique which is said to optimise the building process by helping reduce time and cost involved in the construction process. Whereas, in a T&G (Tongue and Groove) style of construction, the entire structure can be prefabricated in the factory from the drawing. Here, every component can be pre-coated prior to leaving the factory, with only a final coat to be done after construction.

Sanjay Sharma, chairman and managing director, Wood Barn India, said, “This agreement has helped us expedite the entire process from 36 hours to 12 hours now. ” Pranesh Chhibber, country director, FII India (Canadian Wood), said, “The hospitality industry is increasingly looking at building resorts using wood in structural applications by leading architects and manufacturers. The structures will able to handle any weather conditions including snowstorm, terrains, earthquake and is fire and water-resistant.” It is also said to be environment-friendly with minimum carbon footprint. The Canadian Wood is kiln-dried and heat-treated, and the moisture content is limited to 15-18 per cent to make the wood resistant to weathering and termites.