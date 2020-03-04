2 in dock for exam paper leak, 14 students detained

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: North division police on Tuesday detained 14 SSLC students of three private schools in Bangarapete, in connection with the preparatory Mathematics question paper leak. On February 18, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) had admitted that the Mathematics and English question papers for preparatory Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination for Class 10 had leaked, but the exams were held later in the same day.

A senior police officer said that Basavaraj, a gazetted officer, filed the case and a special team gathered details and tracked down the students who downloaded the question paper on an app and circulated it on WhatsApp groups. The officer said that Rakesh and Prashanth, both aged 18, are being interrogated.

Based on their information, 14 students and their parents were taken into custody and their statements were recorded. During interrogation, it was confirmed that the students had played a role in sharing the question papers with other students. However, investigators want to track down the person who first uploaded the question paper.

They will be booked under the Juvenile Justice Act and handed over to a state home.It may be recalled that the director of KSEEB had said there were different modalities for preparatory and main board exams. “All precautions were taken to ensure confidential and secure transportation of question papers. If such things happen, the headmaster of the school will be held responsible,” the director added.

Following the leak of two question papers, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar held a meeting with officials of the department of public instruction and issued strict instructions to take responsibility for this.

Claimed girl’s life

A day after the question paper leak, a girl student has taken her life, unable to withstand the pressure, at Madhugiri in Tumakuru. The girl was found hanging in her house at Ayyappa Swamy Extension. Initial investigations had revealed that she had shared the question paper of a preparatory examination, English, on a WhatsApp group with her friends. Later, when her parents found out, they had objected to it.