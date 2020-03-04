Home Cities Bengaluru

3-yr-old gets stuck on slide, rescued after four-hour op

Ayaana was kept under observation overnight and was discharged after 24 hours.

Published: 04th March 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Ayaana Vishnu’s parents tried to help her while she was stuck on a slide in a park, in Bengaluru

Ayaana Vishnu’s parents tried to help her while she was stuck on a slide in a park, in Bengaluru on Sunday

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A three-year-old child, who got her index finger stuck in a slide while playing, was rescued after a four-hour operation conducted by the fire and emergency department and doctors in Whitefield on Sunday.

The incident happened around 4 pm, when Ayaana Vishnu was in the play area in the apartment complex where her uncle lives. Though her aunt was keeping an eye on her, Ayaana unknowingly put her finger inside one of the holes on the slide’s platform. When she tried to take it out, it would not budge, sending her into a frenzy.

Ayaana’s father Vishnu TS, an audiologist, said, “After climbing the slide, there is a platform on which children sit. Usually, in many slides, the platform has no holes. However, this one had many holes for rainwater to seep through. When Ayaana inserted her finger inside one of them, it got stuck.”

“We tried to help her using soap water and vaseline, but it did not help. Next, we called the fire and emergency department to cut the platform. After they arrived, they tried to cut through using various equipments. By then, Ayaana’s finger had swollen and she was almost unconscious. Then I called a doctor from Columbia Asia Hospital who arrived in no time,” he added.

The doctors immediately resuscitated the child with IV fluids and oxygen. Intravenous sedatives and pain killers were injected and the child’s vitals were monitored continuously, while the fire department cut the iron platform without damaging the child’s finger.

Dr SP Senthil Kumar, consultant-paediatric, neonatal, cardiac intensivist, Columbia Asia Hospital, said, “As our team reached the location, we saw that the child was losing consciousness and her pulse was feeble. We resuscitated her and administered intravenous sedation, so that the fire department members could do their job.”

Ayaana was kept under observation overnight and was discharged after 24 hours. Vishnu said, “It is necessary for the play area to have child-friendly and well-maintained play equipments. Today it was my child, tomorrow it could be anyone’s. Measures should be taken before installing the equipments. The fire and emergency department did not have the right tools. The government should check all of this.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp